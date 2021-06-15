Pa. Department of Health reports latest coronavirus cases for Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths since Friday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,209,136 cases and 27,514 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4 – June 10 stood at 1.9%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, and archived data is also available.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1.

On Friday, April 23 , the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 15, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 60.9% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 15, 57.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 73.6% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 15 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,244,192 total vaccine doses as of Monday, June 14.

5,082,669 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 35,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,427,660 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,546,417 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 12,546,160 doses will have been allocated through June 19: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,244,192 doses total through June 14 First/single doses: 6,546,417 administered Second doses: 4,697,775 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).