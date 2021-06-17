Pa. Department of Health reports latest coronavirus cases for Thursday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 277 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths since Wednesday report, in which 312 new cases and 17 more deaths were reported.

This brings the statewide total to 1,209,725 cases and 27,546 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4 – June 10 stood at 1.9%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1.

On Friday, April 23 , the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties – Please note, the CDC has not published updated vaccine data since June 16:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 16, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 61.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 16, 57.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 73.7% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 16, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,330,117 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, June 17.

5,177,770 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 34,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,400,279 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,578,049 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 12,546,160 doses will have been allocated through June 19: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 11,330,117 doses total through June 16: First/single doses: 6,578,049 administered Second doses: 4,752,068 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).