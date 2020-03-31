Pa. Department of Health reports another COVID-19 death in Lawrence County as cases rise

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported another coronavirus-related death in Lawrence County as cases continue to rise.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 4,843 cases in the state, up from 4,087 on Monday. The department also reported 14 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 63.

Locally, there were 13 cases in Lawrence County, including two deaths, and eight cases in Mercer County.

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Pennsylvania on Monday night, capping off a day that saw nearly 700 new cases as Gov. Tom Wolf extended the closing of schools and nonessential businesses indefinitely.

Wolf also added more counties to a separate stay-at-home order and extended its duration through at least April 30, including Lawrence County.

More than 10 million people, or 80% of the state’s population, have now been instructed to remain in their homes.