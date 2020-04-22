Pa. Department of Health reports 58 new COVID-19 deaths, over 1,100 new cases

Out of the total deaths, 845 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,156 COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total of 35,684.

There were 58 new deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,622.

That’s up from the 34,528 cases of COVID-19 and 1,564 related deaths reported on Tuesday.

There are 58 cases in Mercer County and one death, 61 cases and six deaths in Lawrence County, and 164 cases and seven deaths in Butler County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 136,272 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

25% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,337 resident cases of COVID-19, and 617 cases among employees, for a total of 5,954 at 407 distinct facilities in 39 counties. Out of our total deaths, 845 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.