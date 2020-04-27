Pa. Department of Health reports 42,050 cases of COVID-19

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital

HARRSBURG (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 885 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the state total to 42,050.

There are a total of 1,597 deaths reported in the state.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There were 65 cases and one related death reported in Mercer County, 63 cases and five deaths reported in Lawrence County, 170 cases and six deaths reported in Butler County and 1,224 cases and 79 deaths reported in Allegheny County.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 161,372 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,037 resident cases of COVID-19, and 862 cases among employees, for a total of 7,899 at 441 distinct facilities in 40 counties. Out of the total number deaths, 990 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

