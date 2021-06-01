Pa. Department of Health reports 3-day Memorial Day weekend COVID-19 cases

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a three-day total of an additional 1,488 positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths over Memorial Day weekend since Saturday’s report, when 832 cases and 16 deaths were reported.

They reported 684 new positive cases and no new deaths Tuesday, 315 cases and 5 deaths Monday and 489 cases and 6 deaths Sunday.

That brings the statewide total to 1,202,863 cases and 27,214 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21 – May 27 stood at 3.8%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 162,182 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,604,962 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 28,743 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23 , the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 1, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 57.8% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 1, 54.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 1, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,581,876 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, June 1.

4,699,696 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 43,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,574,073 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,273,769 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,346,680 doses will have been allocated through June 5: 297,160 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 10,581,876 doses total through May 31: First/single doses: 6,273,769 administered Second doses: 4,308,107 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).