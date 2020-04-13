Pa. Department of Health reports 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths in state

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,366 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 24,199.

There were also 17 new coronavirus deaths reported on Monday, bringing the total to 524 deaths in Pennsylvania.

In Lawrence County, there are now 51 reported cases and four deaths.

In Mercer County, there are 43 reported cases and no deaths.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and front line responders.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 105,593 patients have tested negative for COVID-19.

