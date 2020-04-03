Pa. Department of Health report 12 more COVID-19-related deaths in state

The statewide death toll is now up to 102

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – As of Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reports there are 8,420 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 12 reported deaths.

In Mercer County, there are 10 positive cases, and no reported deaths.

In Lawrence County, there are 19 cases and no new deaths reported. There have been a total of two deaths reported in Lawrence County, which were related to the coronavirus.

There have been a total of 53,695 people that have tested negative for COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. today on the coronavirus and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania.