Pa. Department of Health releases Wednesday’s COVID-19 cases

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,269 cases of COVID-19 and 196 new deaths since Tuesday’s report when 4,021 cases and 77 deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,608,022 cases and 31,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,611 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 589 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 stood at 9.3%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 260,239 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,786,673 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 79,781 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 17,576 cases among employees, for a total of 97,357 at 1,644 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,481 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 32,923 of the total cases have been among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 9, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 9, 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: