Pa. Department of Health releases Wednesday’s COVID-19 case count

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 7,569 positive cases of COVID-19 and 98 new deaths since Tuesday’s report when 5,186 new cases and 72 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,704,528 cases and 33,101 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the next update to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboards will occur on Monday, Nov. 29.

There are 3,349 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 763 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients has increased. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 18 stood at 11.7%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 277,446 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,877,018 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 67,729 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 49,520 cases among employees, for a total of 117,249 at 1,667 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 15,090 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 23, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 23, 68.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

On Nov. 23, the CDC began to rectify their data to match Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine data and we anticipate the CDC to go through a similar process with other states across the country.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: