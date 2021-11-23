Pa. Department of Health releases Tuesday’s COVID-19 cases

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an additional 5,186 cases of COVID-19 and 72 new deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 1,696,959 cases and 33,003 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,174 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 751 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients has increased. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 18 stood at 11.7%. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 277,199 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,870,124 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 67,776 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 49,375 cases among employees, for a total of 117,151 at 1,667 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 15,073 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 22, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 22, 73.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: