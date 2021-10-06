Pa. Department of Health releases report of Wednesday’s COVID-19 cases

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,058 positive cases of COVID-19 and 111 new deaths since Tuesday’s report when 4,019 cases and 80 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,458,445 cases and 29,722 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,891 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 675 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 – Sept. 30 stood at 9.1%.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is 9.9 times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28, 2020, there were a total of 745 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,352 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

The latest data is available in the “Updated Case and Death Information” section on the website.

There are 5,517,293 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 76,967 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,413 cases among employees, for a total of 93,380 at 1,634 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,169 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 31,374 of the total cases have been among health care workers.