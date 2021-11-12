Pa. Department of Health releases Friday’s COVID-19 cases

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 10,848 cases of COVID-19 and 91 new deaths since Wednesday’s report when 5,269 cases and 196 deaths were reported.

A report wasn’t sent out Thursday.

That brings the statewide total to 1,618,870 cases and 32,279 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,609 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 600 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 stood at 9.3%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 22,396 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,800,806 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 79,904 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 17,453 cases among employees, for a total of 97,357 at 1,647 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,480 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 32,982 of the total cases have been among health care workers.