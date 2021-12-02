Pa. Department of Health release Thursday’s COVID-19 cases

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 9,143 positive cases of COVID-19 and 128 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 7,606 new cases and 100 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,753,669 cases and 33,649 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 3,939 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 858 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients is increasing. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 25 stood at 12.1%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 288,116 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases. There are 5,917,901 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 68,415 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 50,604 cases among employees, for a total of 119,019 at 1,671 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 15,152 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Dec. 1, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: