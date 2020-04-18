Over half of Pa.’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities

Out of the 836 deaths, 462 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 31,069 positive cases of COVID-19 and 836 related deaths in the state.

That’s up from the 27,735 reported cases and 707 deaths reported on Friday.

More than half of those deaths — 462 — have occurred in nursing or personal care facilities.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,185 resident cases of COVID-19, and 462 cases among employees, for a total of 4,647 at 347 facilities in 35 counties.

There is one nursing home, which wasn’t identified, in Mercer County with a positive case. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported no positive cases among nursing homes in Lawrence County.

Overall, there have been 57 cases of coronavirus in Mercer County, 60 cases and five deaths in Lawrence County, and 278 cases and 31 deaths in Beaver County. Click here for a full county-by-county breakdown.

There are 122,896 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

39% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf outlined his plans for reopening the state.