Pa. Department of Health COVID-19 cases delayed

(WKBN) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Tuesday that a technical issue delayed their daily COVID-19 case report.

The department will release a three-day update Wednesday with data on cases from Sunday through Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 2639 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 630 patients are in the intensive care unit. More data is available here.

As of midnight Monday, there were 75 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 31,530. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is nearly four times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26, 2020, there were a total of 1,368 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 5,238 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 1, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 1, 72% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: