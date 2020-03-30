Pa. Department of Health confirms 693 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to over 4,000 in state

There are also 11 new deaths confirmed in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 49

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 693 new positive cases of COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 4,087 in 59 counties.

There are also 11 new deaths confirmed in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 49.

All of these new patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There have been seven confirmed cases in Mercer County, 10 confirmed cases in Lawrence County and 44 confirmed cases in Beaver County.

One death has been confirmed in Lawrence County.

As of noon on Monday, 33,777 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus.

There are currently 22 counties under stay at home orders in Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.