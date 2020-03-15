Pa. Department of Health: 16 new positive COVID-19 cases, 63 statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Health Department confirmed an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total in the state to 63.
This includes one in Allegheny county.
All people infected with the virus are in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There have been a total of 446 patients to date who have been tested. 205 of those have been negative and 183 are still awaiting results.
“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”Dr. Rachel Levine
Pa. Secretary of Health