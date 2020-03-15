Pa. Department of Health: 16 new positive COVID-19 cases, 63 statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Health Department confirmed an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total in the state to 63.

This includes one in Allegheny county.

All people infected with the virus are in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There have been a total of 446 patients to date who have been tested. 205 of those have been negative and 183 are still awaiting results.