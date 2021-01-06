Pa. Department of Agriculture says Mercer County restaurant violated COVID-19 orders

The department ordered McCullough's Kitchen Table in Sandy Lake to close last week, alleging it offered indoor dining in violation of a state order

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture ordered a Mercer County restaurant to close, alleging it was offering dine-in eating in violation of state health orders.

McCullough’s Kitchen Table in Sandy Lake, Pa. was listed on the department’s list of restaurants ordered to close from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

According to the Department of Agriculture, each of the restaurants on the list refused to comply with the order upon in-person confirmation of the violation.

Gov. Tom Wolf and the state health department restricted indoor dining in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Wolf allowed that restriction to expire on January 4, though capacity restrictions for restaurants remain in place.