Pa. Department of Agriculture assures food supply is safe during coronavirus pandemic

How to block transmission, and maintain a healthy workforce is explained to businesses across the state

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has provided guidance to the food industry for best practices related to keeping food safe for people and the supply chain secure.

“Our food supply is safe. The federal food and drug administration has clearly said that there is not any evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. And FDA and CDC have both noted that COVID-19 is spread by human to human contact,” said Pa. Assistant Director of Food Safety Sherri Morris.

In food facilities, personal hygiene remains extremely important. Plus, cleaning and sanitizing is what is critical to limiting the spread of COVID-19.