Pa. contact tracers having tough time getting people to cooperate

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says fewer than one in four of those are fully cooperating with contact tracers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania has now seen 28 days where more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.



State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says fewer than one in four of those are fully cooperating with contact tracers trying to reduce the potential for hotspots.

“A case investigation is completely confidential. It is completely anonymous but you might save a life by being honest about who you were in contact with and the places that you had visited. Answer the call if a contact tracer reaches out to you,” Levine said.

Levine said cases are increasing across the country.

“This is following the same pattern that they are seeing in the rest of the country. Virtually every state in the country is seeing significant increases in terms of the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as positivity,” Levine said.

Levine says the figures for positivity have also increased from 5% of those patients who are tested to 6% this week.

More headlines from WKBN.com: