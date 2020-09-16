HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill that is being considered in the Senate by Pennsylvania lawmakers could make being maskless in public a misdemeanor.
Senate Bill 1287, introduced on Sept. 8, would rule not wearing a mask in public as a second-degree misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person, according to the bill.
Generally, recklessly endangering another person is defined as a person recklessly engaging in conduct which places or may place another person in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
“A person commits a misdemeanor of the second degree if the person willfully fails to wear a mask or other face-covering that is necessary to protect public health as a result of a declaration by the
Governor of disaster emergency,” the bill states.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Apple says new iOS coming Wednesday to ‘transform the core experience of iPhone’
- Connecticut sets $100 fine for anyone not wearing a mask
- Rangers euthanize bear after finding it scavenging on human remains in national park
- Big 22 Contender: Get to know Hickory’s Rocco Iacino
- PA considering new bill to make not wearing a mask a misdemeanor