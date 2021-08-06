Pa. announces end to some pandemic-related waivers for licensed workers

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to make the final vote on a bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over cases of sexual abuse after a debate roiled by last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A state House Republican spokesman says the chamber will vote Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, likely sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The department is notifying licensing boards, licensees, and stakeholders about the expiring waivers

HARRISBURG, PA (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of State announced Friday that its professional licensing waivers will begin to expire starting August 17.

All waived and suspended regulations initiated because of the COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration will expire on September 30, 2021, unless terminated sooner.

Licensed professionals and others impacted by these waivers are urged to comply as soon as possible.

The nearly 100 waivers approved by the administration eased regulations to allow such things as extended temporary practice permits for certain health professions, expedited reactivations to allow retired licensees to join pandemic response efforts more easily, and emergency temporary licenses for out-of-state practitioners who wished to help in Pennsylvania.

“The COVID-19 disaster declaration allowed us to mobilize our licensees to respond to this crisis while protecting the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians,” said Professional and Occupational Affairs Commissioner Kalonji Johnson. “With the end of the disaster declaration, licensees must go back to practicing and learning as they did pre-pandemic.”

A list of all waivers and expected expiration dates are available on the Department of State website .

The legislature ended the COVID-19 disaster declaration in June. Without a disaster declaration, the Governor and Department of State cannot further extend the waivers. Legislative action would need to be taken to extend any waiver beyond September 30, 2021.

“We know that some of these waivers were vital to licensees during the pandemic and that it would benefit their patients and those they serve if some of them were made permanent,” said Commissioner Johnson. “The department is continuing discussions with the General Assembly about the needs and concerns of our licensees.”