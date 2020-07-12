Pa. reports 725 news coronavirus cases, part of website down for maintenance

The data section of the website is down for maintenance, so only new cases are being reported

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports an additional 725 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 95,414 since Saturday’s report.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 200 cases overnight. Philadelphia County reported 148 new cases overnight.

The number of tests administered within the past 7 days between July 5 and July 11 was 137,084 with 5,314 positive test results.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 829,018 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,258 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,471 cases among employees, for a total of 21,729 cases at 748 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,706 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,132 of our total cases are in health care workers.