Pa. adding new coronavirus testing requirement for travelers, strengthening mask order

According to new orders from the state, anyone who visits Pennsylvania must have a negative coronavirus test 72 hours before arriving in the state

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania wants to stop the spread of COVID-19, and one way to do that is to limit contact with others, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

“We won’t want people traveling. We want people to stay home. I understand that’s a tremendous sacrifice,” Levine said Tuesday.



If someone cannot get a test or chooses not to, that person must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Pennsylvania.

This order, which takes effect on Friday, November 20, does not apply to people who commute to and from another state for work or medical treatment.

Starting Friday, the state is also strengthening its mask order.

Masks will be required indoors where people from different households are gathered, even if they are physically distant.

“If people don’t follow, then I can’t predict the future on what will be necessary. We ask everyone to stand united to stop the spread in Pennsylvania,” Levine said.



Pennsylvania is also recommending colleges and universities implement a testing plan for when students return to campus after the holidays.

The state has seen a projection where it could run out of intensive care beds in December, and state leaders are asking hospitals to begin making plans for working together, should cases keep rising.

“I think these targeted measures are… depending on you,” Levine said.

“We all have a responsibility to work toward common good. It will come down to the actions of each and everyone of us.”