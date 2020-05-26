Owner of Struthers bowling alley happy to reopen for business

Plexiglass will be up at Holiday Bowl in Struthers, and steps will be taken to keep social distancing

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Lanes at bowling alleys across the state of Ohio opened on Tuesday.

Tom Eframedes, who owns Holiday Bowl in Struthers, said recovering from the losses of the last three months will be an uphill climb. He adds that he’s still trying to learn all of the rules.

“Right now, we’re waiting for stuff to come down from the health department. They’re supposed to stop in tomorrow with a bunch of rules, and then, we will go from there,” he said.



For now, he’s trying to get a head start.



“Right now, we’re going to put up some Plexiglass, like most people are doing, and try to use six-foot distancing,” he said.

Most bowlers who play in leagues have their own balls, but Eframedes said casual players will touch five to eight house bowling balls to fit their hand properly.

“We’re just going to have to disinfect them when they’re done with them, according to the laws. We’ll have to keep checking the restrooms and checking everything once a bowler leaves to sanitize it,” he said.



Having room for social distancing during public play shouldn’t be a problem, but it could get tougher when leagues return.

League bowler Bill Lovell has been rolling strikes at Holiday Bowl for 35 years. He’s hoping things get closer to normal by September when many of those leagues get back to action.

But for now, he encourages casual bowlers to take their own precautions.

“We’re just waiting to see what the guidelines are for bowling. Hopefully, by September, everything has slowed down and starting to change, and we will go from there. Casual bowlers, maybe get your own bowling ball, if you can afford it,” Lovell said.