Owner of small gym in Howland says his dream is ‘crumbling’

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – For almost two months now, fitness facilities in Ohio have been forced to stay closed as part of the state’s attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s a decision that’s having a big impact on smaller gyms. Many would like to either be given the OK for every facility to operate again or be looked at on an individual basis.

Even though Combat Athlete Performance Academy in Howland isn’t your typical gym, it remains closed under the governor’s order.

For a small business with just one location, it’s making things tough.

Before Combat Athlete was forced to close its doors in March, it was a place where people could get personal training or take classes like boot camp, cardio kickboxing and jiu-jitsu, as well as learn things like self-defense and attend other specialized seminars.

“Most gyms that you go to, there’s a lot of machines, a lot of people passing each other, going back and forth. With us, it’s more one-on-one and very small group training,” owner Brian Needham said.

Needham is a Marine veteran and defense training specialist. He always wanted to give back by teaching civilians what he’s learned and he found a way to do it when he opened Combat Athlete almost two years ago.

“That dream is pretty much crumbling right before me,” Needham said.

He said if gyms are forced to stay closed, his business could probably only survive for another month.

“Even if we do open today, for instance, the governor comes on and says, ‘Hey gyms, health facilities are able to open.’ Even if that were to happen, I’m now going to be behind, chasing for months to come. So it’s going to be rough.”

He’d like to see gyms open soon or at least have the state take a closer look at how health facilities are categorized.

“I just feel it’s unfair to places like ours,” Needham said. “We’re being categorized as these big gyms that just have people flowing in and out, which just isn’t the case for us.”