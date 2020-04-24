After weeks in hospital, owner of Lisbon pizza shop finally recovering from COVID-19 at home

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Steve Garafolo, owner of Mary’s Pizza in Lisbon, is now home, recovering from COVID-19.

“Well, I’m weak,” he told us Thursday.

The 55-year-old came home Monday night.

“I still have a walker that I need. I’m tired. It doesn’t take much for me to get out of breath. As a matter of fact, just standing up will do that.”

On March 25, two days after his father died of the coronavirus, Steve was taken to St. Elizabeth in Youngstown and tested positive.

“I don’t even remember going there. I must have been completely out of it at that stage.”

Steve remembers little from his 27 days in the hospital, two weeks of which he spent on a ventilator hooked to a feeding tube.

At one point, doctors found MRSA on his lungs so the process started over — or so he was told.

“What I remember were more hallucinations or dreams. Those are very vivid but they never happened. So the actual stuff that really happened, I have very little memory of that.”

Eventually, Steve was moved to St. Elizabeth in Boardman.

“I knew where I was. I can remember nurses and different things like that, the doctor coming in and talking to me. So it’s been around a week now that I actually remember what was happening.”

His wife and two children all tested positive, though he was the only one hospitalized.

Steve lost 35 pounds but said he’s getting better every day.

He wanted to thank the Lisbon community for helping his family.

“All the prayers and the food that’s been sent to my house, and there’s just so many stuff and I just can’t thank people enough.”

Mary’s Pizza has been closed for a month while the family recovers, but they announced it will reopen Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for takeout only.