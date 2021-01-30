Over 750K people in Pa. received COVID-19 vaccines as 5,000 new COVID-19 cases are reported

That brings the statewide total to 839,239 cases and a total of 21,602 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,191 positive cases of COVID-19 and 140 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 9,643 new cases and 159 more deaths were reported.

There are 3,586 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 699 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,700 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 decreased to 9.3%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard .

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. (Note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS and Walgreens as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership).

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Jan. 30:

1,814,850 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 930,150 first doses will have been allocated. 757,766 of the first doses will have been administered. 884,700 second doses will have been allocated. 173,328 of the second doses will have been administered.



Through Jan. 29:

941,412 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 574,120 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 183,646 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 941,412 doses administered to 757,766 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here .

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website.

All of the locations that received the vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage .

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

There are 94,054 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,181,266 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 63,059 resident cases of COVID-19 and 12,015 cases among employees, for a total of 75,074 cases at 1,543 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,363 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to PA-NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 22,901 of the total cases are among health care workers.