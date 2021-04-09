Over 6 million vaccines given in Pennsylvania; over 35% of population with first dose

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,048 positive cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths since Thursday’s report, when 4,746 new cases and 42 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,064,092 cases and 25,362 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,451 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 517 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,000 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 – April 1 stood at 9.4%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 135,698 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,210,112 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,750 resident cases of COVID-19 and 14,440 cases among employees, for a total of 84,190 at 1,582 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,983 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,829 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1 and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving K-12 and early education educators and support staff.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 9, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 35.6% of its eligible population and the state ranks 19th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 9, Pennsylvania ranks 6 th among all 50 states for total doses administered

among all 50 states for total doses administered Vaccine providers have administered 6,055,844 total vaccine doses as of Friday, April 9

2,208,680 people are fully vaccinated with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,800 people per day receiving vaccinations

1,808,365 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine

4,017,045 people have received at least their first dose