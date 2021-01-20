Over 400 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Pennsylvania Wednesday

More than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in the state

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,984 positive cases of COVID-19 and 401 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 5,341 new cases and 77 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 783,170 cases and 19,868 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 4,593 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 918 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 8 – January 14 stood at 12.7%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 79,856 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,507,092 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 60,319 resident cases of COVID-19 and 11,267 cases among employees, for a total of 71,586 cases at 1,523 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 10,112 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 21,690 of our total cases are among health care workers.



COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 19:

516,746 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 354,728 people that have received one dose (partially covered). There are 81,009 people that have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 516,746 doses administered.

