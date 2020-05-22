Over 380 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, the Columbiana Health District released updated numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county.

There have been 477 positive cases of coronavirus reported by the county, 69 of which were long-term care patients.

To date, the county has reported 51 deaths of Columbiana county residents, 9 were inmates at the federal prison and 27 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Of the 426 residents living in the county who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Health District is reporting that 386 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

This data is based on the following recovery definition: a person who has experienced 10 days since illness onset, has gone three days fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication and has considerable improvement of respiratory function or an asymptomatic person who has gone 10 days since their last positive test.