Over 3 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pa. as 4,667 new cases reported

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4,667 positive cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 3,515 new cases and 39 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 999,617 cases and 24,876 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,631 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 341 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the decrease in hospitalized patients has stalled.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 – March 18 stood at 6.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 123,585 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,076,349 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,993 resident cases of COVID-19 and 14,132 cases among employees, for a total of 83,125 cases at 1,568 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,889 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,197 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights