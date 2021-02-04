Over 1,000 Mahoning Co. teachers, staff get 1st vaccine dose at Canfield High School

Everyone who got the vaccine on Thursday will get the second dose in three weeks

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – COVID-19 vaccination clinics are continuing at local schools.

More than 1,000 teachers and staff from the area received their first dose at Canfield High School on Thursday. Giant Eagle is running the three-day clinic and hopes to vaccinate at least 1,000 people each day.

To get the vaccine, everyone in all 46 Mahoning County districts had to start signing up six weeks ago. About 80% of them signed up.

“A lot of anticipation, a little bit of trepidation from different people who are concerned, but the overwhelming majority of our staff have signed up to get the vaccination,” said Canfield Schools Superintendent Joe Knoll.

“We did as much education as we had available to us so people could make a solid decision, but we did have people sign up in advance but at this point, there are no other opportunities to sign up for the clinics. They are full,” said Mahoning County Educational Service Center Superintendent Traci Hostetler.

Everyone who got the vaccine on Thursday will get the second dose in three weeks.

Friday’s clinic will be held in Boardman and Saturday’s in Columbiana.