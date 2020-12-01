OSU Wexner Medical Center to begin holding weekly coronavirus briefings

"Our specialists can help media and community members cut through misinformation and get the facts about this unpredictable and deadly virus,” the Columbus hospital said in a report

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State University Wexner Medical announced it would be holding weekly briefings on COVID-19.

According to a release, each week a panel of experts from the hospital will be providing information on the current status of the pandemic and other related topics.

“As a leading academic health center, the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is uniquely qualified to lead research and innovation to help speed testing and treatments for COVID-19. Our specialists can help media and community members cut through misinformation and get the facts about this unpredictable and deadly virus,” the release from the hospital reads.

The first briefing will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m, and will be moderated by critical care specialist Dr. Jim Allen who will be joined by Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for health affairs at The Ohio State University and CEO of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center; Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and a regional representative on pandemic response; and Dr. Susan Koletar, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases, who will discuss upcoming vaccines.