Organizers cancel popular Mercer County event

The Mercer Memorial Day 500, which attracts hundreds of people every year, isn't happening in 2020

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A popular event in Mercer County that attracts hundreds of people every year has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mercer Memorial Day 500 parade, honoree ceremony and entertainment have all been canceled.

Director Aaron Sines said it’s a decision the committee didn’t want to make but in addition to not knowing when they’d be able to receive the necessary permits, they thought it would be in the best interest of the health and well-being of the thousands of people who typically attend.

However, the committee still plans on lining Venango and Quince streets on the square with 500 American flags.

“We can still honor our fallen heroes, people who gave the ultimate sacrifice in small ways,” Sines said.

They hope to be able to hold a cemetery service this year, but that will be a decision made closer to the holiday.

Sines said they plan on holding the full Mercer Memorial Day 500 again in 2021.

“This is a unique time in our country. We will continue to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice every day by enjoying our freedoms that we have and being proud to be an American.”