Only 3 students out of 1,300 sign up for vaccine in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week, COVID-19 vaccines have been made available in school districts around Mahoning County, but the response has been slow.

Friday was the second day students 16 and older at East and Chaney high schools in Youngstown could get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

But only three signed up for them out of roughly 1,300 students who would be eligible.

The district’s supervisor of nursing, Kenyetta Burr, wasn’t surprised.

“With all the media going on with the health issues, the risks that people are getting — and it’s very minimal. But I think that has a lot to do with why the parents are uncomfortable with giving vaccinations to their child,” Burr said.

The district has scheduled clinics at both high schools for this Monday.

Any doses that are left unused will be offered to the public at QuickMed Urgent Care locations in the area.