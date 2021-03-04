Online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling tool opens to Youngstown residents

Approximately 12,000 Youngstown residents are eligible to get the vaccine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eligible Youngstown residents are now able to schedule an appointment online to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who qualify to get the vaccine can make an appointment through the Youngstown City Health District’s website.

Right now, you have to be 60 years and older to get the vaccine in Ohio. There are certain medical conditions and professions that would also make a person eligible to get the vaccine.

Appointments will be available on a weekly basis.

Approximately 12,000 Youngstown residents are eligible to get the vaccine. Still, the city gets only about 1,200 vaccines a week.

You can also make an appointment by calling 330-502-4276.