One Valley pool hall takes advantage of reopening as another waits for more guidance

One of the types of businesses allowed to reopen on Tuesday was pool halls

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another round of businesses reopened on Tuesday across Ohio, but the new guidelines still have many establishments keeping their front doors locked.

Nick Amodio, manager of Ice Breakers Pool Hall in Austintown, said his type of business is already suited to operate with social distancing.

“We’re six feet apart anyways because you need six feet to play pool so you don’t bump into your opponent,” he said.

He said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home orders hurt his industry in the Valley.

“It’s shut down pool in general in this area. We’re the only pool hall basically in this area, there’s another one in Youngstown,” Amodio said.

That other establishment is Loose Rack Billiards, who welcomed customers back Tuesday afternoon unlike Ice Breakers.

Loose Rack management said they worked with the state’s health department to create a new business model, one that meets Ohio’s new safety requirements and allows them to operate profitably.

Amodio said Ice Breakers depends mainly on larger crowds to make most of its money.

“We generate most of our income from pool, pool leagues, pool tournaments, just everyday walk-in traffic,” he said.

Amodio would like Gov. DeWine to give him a firm date as to when health guidelines can be more relaxed so he can open his business successfully.

“That way, we can get it prepared. That way, we can hit the ground running,” he said.