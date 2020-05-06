One positive takeaway from coronavirus outbreak is decrease in robocalls

In April, 2.86 billion calls were made compared to more than 5.66 billion in October

(WKBN) – We have all received one of those annoying robocalls, but have you noticed you’ve been getting fewer of them lately?

In fact, the number of robocalls people got in the United States last month was at its lowest in two years, according to a robocall prevention service called YouMail.

In April 2020, 2.86 billion calls were made compared to more than 5.66 billion in Oct. 2020, when they were at their peak.

YouMail says the drop is because most international call centers are closed due to the pandemic.