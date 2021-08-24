On heels of FDA Pfizer approval, several vaccine opportunities in Valley

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Local health officials are hoping the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine will prompt people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Incentives are being used to entice those who are hesitant and now with the approval, the hope is that many more will take the shot.

Two clinics are being held Tuesday in Trumbull County and both are offering $100 gift cards to get vaccinated.

One clinic will take place at the Eastwood Mall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the former Lany Bryant store. All three vaccines will be offered. $100 Eastwood Mall gift cards will be given out.

Another clinic is being held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and then from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Trumbull County Combined Health District offices at 176 Chestnut Avenue in Warren. Gift cards will be given out there as well.

Vaccine hesitancy has been blamed on the surge of the Delta variant in the U.S.

Youngstown Health Commissioner Erin Bishop said Monday there is one confirmed case in the city.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown blamed the local surge in COVID cases on the unvaccinated and urged everyone who can to get the vaccine. He also instituted a mask mandate inside all city buildings.

Mahoning and Columbiana counties are also holding clinics.

Mahoning County Public Health (MCPH) is holding Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinics on the following Thursdays:

Thursday, August 26th – 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 2nd – 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

You can search several clinics in Columbiana County on the Columbiana County Health District’s website.