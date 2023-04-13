COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health reported 5,165 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, further increasing its downward trend.

The case rate is in its sixth week of decline, as the state reported just 5,214 -- the previous lowest record for 2023 -- the week prior. At the beginning of March, Ohio was nearing 10,000 weekly COVID-19 infections before falling back down.

While the 5,165 cases are now the lowest amount Ohio has seen in 2023, it has yet to surpass the lows of 2022. The state reported just 3,103 cases in a week in March of that year.

ODH has been reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily after new infections slowed after the omicron wave. Over the past seven days, the state averaged around 738 new coronavirus cases per day. The 288 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days -- about 41 per day -- decreased from the 353 reported last week, and the 305 hospitalizations in the week prior.

COVID-19 deaths increased alongside hospitalizations. ODH said 46 people died from the virus, going below the 54 deaths the previous week and slightly below the 49 reported two weeks before.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,431,987 +5,165 Hospitalizations 139,828 +288 Deaths 42,073 +46 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

The number of Ohioans completing COVID-19 vaccinations doubled over the past week, though not as many received their first shot. Compared to 1,454 in the week before, 1,165 started the vaccine process. Another 3,249 finished vaccination by getting their second dose, up from 1,502. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.