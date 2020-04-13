Ohio’s unemployment system frustrates those out of work

A month into the coronavirus shutdown and many are still struggling to register for unemployment

(WKBN) – Many of you have contacted us over the past few days, saying it’s a struggle to even register for unemployment in Ohio. People out of work say without a paycheck, they don’t know how they’ll pay the bills.

A month into the virtual shutdown of society due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bills keep coming for people who lost their jobs.

Rikki Farina said it’s impossible to try to sign up for unemployment.

“Since three weeks ago, I’ve called 465 times and I’ve only gotten through twice.”

Farina told us what happens during all those calls.

“I’ll either have a hold ring or it will just automatically kick you off. It just kicks you right off.”

She said the jammed system and no paychecks are extremely frustrating, especially considering she has a child.

“That’s the most scary part out of all of this is not knowing if I’ll be able to get diapers, formula, any essential needs that my child needs during this time.”

The state of Ohio, often through Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, has been promising improvements in the unemployment process for almost a month.

Lisa White is also trying to get a check and said it’s time to fix the problems.

“We depend on agencies to provide their services that they are supposed to supply our unemployment. People are looking forward to being able to do that. I should be able to get into the system.”

White said until she gets an unemployment check, she’s using her savings.

Farina is in a different position. She’s calling companies she owes, asking them to give her some time.