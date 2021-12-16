COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s top doctor will update the public Thursday about the state’s effort to fight COVID-19.

Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, will host a press conference with Aimee O’Reilly, Pharm.D., O’Reilly Family Pharmacy and Steven Gordon, MD, Chair, Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease.

The state announced 10,588 new cases, 486 hospitalizations, and 50 intensive care unit admissions Wednesday for the previous 24 hours.

840 of those cases were due to a delay in lab reporting.

The Ohio Hospital Association says 4,735 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

That’s 1 in 5 patients.

1,177 of those people are in the ICU.

ODH also reported the new omicron variant had now been identified in Cleveland, Central Ohio and Tuscarawas in the last week.

Dr. Vanderhoff’s press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

FOX8.com will carry it live.