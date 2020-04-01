Ohio’s stay at home order makes it a great time to clean

Sanitizing and disinfecting personal living spaces will help prevent the spread of germs and bacteria

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While Ohio is under a stay at home order, this may be a great time to get some spring cleaning done.

Sanitizing and disinfecting your personal area will help prevent the spread of germs and bacteria.

“It’s really basic cleaning, but you gotta train yourself to do it often and get used to doing it,” said Carmen Carter.

Carter is the owner of Clean Like Mom cleaning services. She says right now is the time to take cleaning seriously.

First, you want to make sure you are using gloves while using any type of chemicals to clean with.

You should read the label of any products you use to make sure they are safe on certain surfaces. Also, be cautious about mixing chemicals together. You should never mix bleach with ammonia or any other cleaner.

It’s important to make sure you clean the corners of rooms and any surfaces you may touch regularly like remote controls or electronics.

“Keep door handles clean, door knobs, refrigerator handles, the toilet knob,” Carter said.

Carter says keeping a spray bottle filled with alcohol is easy and convenient. Alcohol kills germs immediately and dries quickly, making it easy to use on hard surfaces.

“Or Pine-Sol, you don’t have to use a lot. You can use an old Windex bottle or spray bottle and mix it with water, hot water,” she said.

Carter also says this is a good time to clean outdoors as well.

“On these nice days, you can take time out and water-hose your trash can down, clean the inside of your trash can out,” she said.

One thing to keep in mind is the elderly who can’t clean for themselves. Taking some time to check on neighbors and loved ones to help them clean their space could be very helpful.

For those who are not able to do their own cleaning or don’t have anyone to do it for them, there are cleaning services you can contact to come out and do it for you.

For more information on ways to clean and disinfect your household, visit the Centers for Disease Control’s website.

To follow along with Carter and Clean Like Mom, you can follow their Facebook page.