COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday reported 9,424 new COVID-19 cases, dropping the new case count under 10,000 again after more than a month.

The new data maintains a smaller case rate going into the holiday season, especially compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. Ohio just barely reached a case rate going under 10,000 during the week of Sept. 30, with the case rate dropping lower until the week of Oct. 14. It was the first time since mid-April, and it previously stayed in limbo between 10,000 and 20,000 before breaking above in July for 10 weeks in a row.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past week, the state averaged around 1,346 new coronavirus cases per day. Ohio also saw more people hospitalized with the virus alongside higher case numbers. The 383 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 55 per day) are a small drop from 414 last week, and 521 in the week prior.

After a sudden spike in COVID-19 deaths in the previous week, that number decreased. ODH said 75 died from the virus, compared to 134 deaths the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,227,759 +9,424 Hospitalizations 130,362 +383 Deaths 40,466 +75 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays but reported on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

A total of 4,887 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the last seven days. Another 4,238 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.