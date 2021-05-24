Ohio Vax-a-Million: See which counties had the largest vaccine increases since lottery announcement

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery program has sparked the interest of millions of residents, Gov. Mike DeWine announced today, saying that more than 2.7 million Ohioans have signed up for the $1 million drawing so far.

The governor also said that more than 104,000 students registered for the 4-year, all-expenses-paid scholarship drawing.

#OhioVaxAMillion Update: We continue to see increased uptake of the vaccine in response to this promotion. 2,758,470 Ohioans registered for the $1M drawing and 104,386 young Ohioans registered for the scholarship drawing. The first winners will be announced Wednesday @ 7:29 pm. pic.twitter.com/YWBoauGLFt — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2021

The first names are being drawn for the lottery today, but won’t be announced until Wednesday evening. Those who were not signed up by yesterday, cannot qualify for this week’s drawing but can still sign up for the next weeks’ drawings.

Since DeWine announced the state lottery, the Ohio Department of Health has seen the largest increase of those being vaccinated among young people. DeWine said during a press conference Monday that 16 and 17 year olds were getting vaccinated at a 94% increase, 18 and 19 year olds had a 46% increase and those 20 through 49 got vaccinated at a 55% increase.

Vaccination increases were also broken down by county, the Top 10 of which can be seen below:

Ohio Department of Health graphic

“The vaccinations we’ve received after we’ve announced the Vax-a-Million have exceeded my wildest expectations,” DeWine said. “I can’t tell you how happy I am about it. It’s been a marked change, a noticeable change, it really turned around from going down and we’re starting back up. Every time someone gets vaccinated it’s like money in the bank, we have already achieved so much from the Vax-a-Million … We hope that this interest in it will continue, and we think it will.”

Residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can still enter online or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.