Ohio Vax-A-Million: Gov. DeWine to host news conference with first vaccine lottery winners

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be joined by the first winners of the Vax-A-Million lottery during a news conference, Thursday.

Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, who was picked as the first of five $1 million winners Wednesday, and Joseph Costello, of Englewood, who won a full-ride scholarship to any of Ohio’s state universities, will join DeWine at 10 a.m.

DeWine posted a photo of himself with Joseph Costello and his family after the drawing Wednesday, congratulating Costello on being selected.

“I’m very happy my scholarship is taken care of, but still taking in the moment about it,” Joseph Costello said.

The 14-year-old Northmont High School student said he plans to attend either the University of Dayton, Miami University, or Ohio State University.

According to Fox 8 in Cleveland, Bugenske is a graduate of Shaker Heights High School, her mother Lisa Bugenske confirmed. Abbigail currently is working as an engineer in Southern Ohio.

You can watch the news conference here, in this article.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot are urged to register at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Once you’ve registered, you are entered in all remaining drawings.