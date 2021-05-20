Ohio Vax-a-million: 1 million entries so far, DeWine says

DeWine said, "preliminary data shows that vaccination rates continue to grow," since the program has been in place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Around one million entries have been received for the Ohio vax-a-million lottery, according to a recent tweet by Governor Mike DeWine.

Also in his tweet, DeWine said, “preliminary data shows that vaccination rates continue to grow,” since the program has been in place.

DeWine announced Ohio’s vaccine lottery this week to mixed reviews and some questioning whether it’s legal to use CARES Act funds as a giveaway. State officials say the giveaway is legal and that the federal funds must be used on the coronavirus pandemic, not another Ohio project.

Attorney General Dave Yost is one of the lottery’s critics.

“Just because a thing may be legally done does not mean it should be,” Yost tweeted. “The wisdom of it is a question for the Governor and the General Assembly.”

Ohioans who have at least started the vaccinated process are urged to visit www.ohiovaxamillion.com or call 833-4-ASK-ODH to register for a shot at $1 million. Teens can register for a full scholarship to a state university.

“We have to use this money to bring awareness, to help encourage and to facilitate uptake of the vaccine,” State Health Director Stephanie McCloud said. “We knew we were going to find innovative ways to bring vaccine education and vaccine uptake to Ohioans.”

Who is eligible for the $1 million prize?

Permanent Ohio residents who are 18 and older and have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the Sunday before the weekly Wednesday drawing are eligible to enter the lottery. The state determines permanent residency using the same requirements that it uses for issuing an Ohio driver’s license or eligibility to vote.

Who is eligible for the full-ride scholarship?

Permanent Ohio residents who are between 12 and 17 and have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the Sunday before the weekly Wednesday drawing are eligible to enter the lottery.