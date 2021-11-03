Ohio Vax-2-School: Deadline to sign up for a chance at $2 million in scholarships

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio has expanded its Vax-2-School program.

The program will give vaccinated people from 5 to 25 who have received their first COVID-19 shot a chance to win up to $100,000 in scholarships.

The 5 to 11 age group is now eligible to sign up, following the CDC approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Signup for the kid’s group opened Wednesday.

Ohio will give away 150 $10,000 scholarships and 5 $100,000 grand prize scholarships, for a total of $2 million in scholarships statewide.

To be entered in all drawings, you have to be entered by November 21.

The deadline to enter the grand prize drawing is December 1.

Winners will be announced daily from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3.

The grand prize winners will be revealed in a lottery broadcast on Dec. 2.

The broadcast will be held at 7:29 p.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.

Click here for more details from the state website.